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    High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with a grey connector on one end and a yellow connector on the other, on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-063.0

    15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.
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