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    High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled blue Kärcher high-pressure hose with grey and yellow connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-054.0

    Durable high-pressure hose with double steel reinforcement and blue, non-marking and animal fat resistant outer covering. 20 m long with EASY!Lock hand screw connections.
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