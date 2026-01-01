10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with yellow and black connectors, placed on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.388-083.0

    10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.
    Make an enquiry