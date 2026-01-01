High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.388-083.010 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connecting Thread
2 x M22 x 1.5
Length (m)
10
Max. Pressure (bar)
400
ID ( )
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com