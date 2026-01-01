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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure hose with black connectors and yellow branding, coiled on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.390-178.0

    1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).