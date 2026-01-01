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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and black branding, featuring a metal connector at the end.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Part number: 6.110-028.0

    20 m high-pressure hose (ID 8), for up to 400 bar pressure. With AVS hose reel connection and double steel reinforcement. EASY!Lock hand screw connection at other end of the hose.