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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-027.0

    High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 20 m long, nominal size DN 8, EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
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