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    High pressure hose pipe cleaning DN6 14M | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors, set against a plain white background.

    High pressure hose pipe cleaning DN6 14M

    Part number: 6.392-633.0

    30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
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