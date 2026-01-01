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    High-Pressure Wash CP 935 | Kärcher

    Green Kärcher VehiclePro high-pressure wash container with label showing a car being cleaned.

    High-Pressure Wash CP 935

    Part number: 6.295-517.0

    Highly effective cleaning concentrate with apple scent for washing vehicles. Reliably removes even the most stubborn residues left by dust, oil, grease, insects, tree sap and mud.
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