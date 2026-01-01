High-Pressure Wash CP 935 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-517.0Highly effective cleaning concentrate with apple scent for washing vehicles. Reliably removes even the most stubborn residues left by dust, oil, grease, insects, tree sap and mud.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
12
Weight (kg)
20.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 230 x 430
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas