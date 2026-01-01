Implement carriers Holder C 70 SC | Kärcher

The multifunctional implement carrier C 70 SC with articulated steering impresses with enormous traction and climbing ability. The key components of its traction drive include 4 powerful wheel motors, intelligent hydraulic steering, as well as traction electronics, which automatically switch between all-wheel mode and two-wheel mode and between the operating programs depending on the driving situation. The result is an extremely dynamic driving experience and lower fuel consumption, synonymous with time and cost savings. The proven and valued Holder properties are also on board: They include the mechanical differential lock, which ensures even power transmission to both axles in extreme use. Other features include the mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift. The hydrostatic wheel load compensation ensures safety when turning on slopes, driving over kerbs and with the use of large attachments with a high centre of gravity. All this allows professional year-round use at the highest level. The comfort cab can be mounted at 3 heights depending on the application and in addition to excellent ergonomics offers an optimal 360° panoramic view for enhanced safety.

High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options Flexible use and large selection of powerful implements. Two standard attachment areas (front/rear) and a 3rd attachment area for articulated implements. Quick-change system enables 1 person to change implements without the need for any tools. Ergonomic and comfortable cab Optimal room climate in all weathers with air-conditioning, heating, and rotating air nozzles. 360° panoramic view for unobstructed view of working area and safe manoeuvring. Doors on both sides for safe entry and exit to side facing away from the road. Short set-up and service times Hydraulically tiltable engine compartment cover allows tilting with articulated machine. Tanks can be swivelled out on both sides for easy cleaning and service access.