Implement carriers Holder C 70 TC | Kärcher

The implement carrier C 70 TC with a spacious 2-person cab impresses with enormous traction and climbing ability. The key components of its dual drive traction drive include 4 powerful wheel motors, intelligent hydraulic steering, as well as traction electronics, which automatically switch between all-wheel mode and two-wheel mode and between the operating programs depending on the driving situation. The result is an extremely dynamic driving experience and lower fuel consumption, synonymous with time and cost savings. The proven and valued Holder properties are also on board: Articulated steering, hydraulic wheel load compensation, mechanical differential locks, mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift allow professional year-round use at the highest level. The 2nd seat offers numerous advantages and additional application possibilities – a 2nd person on board in many cases saves on an additional vehicle, which increases the efficiency. The passenger can also perform smaller tasks using handheld devices, while the driver concentrates on the work with the vehicle.

High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options Flexible use and large selection of powerful implements. Two standard attachment areas (front/rear) and a 3rd attachment area for articulated implements. Quick-change system enables 1 person to change implements without the need for any tools. Ergonomic and comfortable cab Optimal room climate in all weathers with air-conditioning, heating, and rotating air nozzles. 2-person cab with proper space for passenger. 360° panoramic view for unobstructed view of working area and safe manoeuvring. Very easy servicing Hydraulically tiltable engine compartment cover allows tilting with articulated machine. Tanks can be swivelled out on both sides for easy cleaning and service access.