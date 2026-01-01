Implement carriers Holder S 75 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Implement carriers
This device requires instruction
Part number: 8.343-703.0Robust, strong and all-terrain: the multifunctional Holder S 75 implement carrier is a real powerhouse – the ideal municipal vehicle for year-round use under the toughest conditions.
Drive
Diesel
Traction drive
All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer
Deutz
Motor rating (kW)
55
Displacement (cm³)
3621
Cylinder
4
Exhaust emissions standard
STAGE V
Fuel tank (l)
84
Driving speed (km/h)
- 40
Working speed (km/h)
- 20
Wheelbase (mm)
1827
Permissible total weight (kg)
5500
Weight without accessories (kg)
3500
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3500
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
4000 x 1600 x 2300
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas