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    Implement carriers Holder S 75 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher utility vehicle with enclosed cab, large tyres, and visible headlights, shown in a studio setting.

    Implement carriers

    Holder S 75

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 8.343-703.0

    Robust, strong and all-terrain: the multifunctional Holder S 75 implement carrier is a real powerhouse – the ideal municipal vehicle for year-round use under the toughest conditions.
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