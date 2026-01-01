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    Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink | Kärcher

    Kärcher window vac with a black textured handle and stainless steel blade, isolated on a white background.

    Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink

    Part number: 3.345-144.0

    • Easy handling and rail replacement, non-slip soft grip
    • Compatible with LAMPO system
    • Stainless steel, PC
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