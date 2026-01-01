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    Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 14MPa | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with metal connectors on a white background.

    Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 14MPa

    Part number: 6.110-108.0

    10 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
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