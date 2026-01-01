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    Hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class, 20 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black winding mechanism and attached hose, featuring a brass connector.

    Hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class, 20 m

    Part number: 2.110-010.0

    Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine. For secure and space-saving storage of the high-pressure hoses (with a connection hose for the machine high-pressure outlet). Rotatable under pressure with connection for male coupling.