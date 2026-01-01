Hose reel attachment kit for HDS gasoline machines, 20 m | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.110-005.0Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine. For safe and tidy storage of high-pressure hoses (with connection hose to machine HP outlet). Rotatable under pressure with connection 22 x 1.5.
Length (m)
20
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.9
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com