Hose reel, automatic, basalt grey-coated, 20 m | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.392-105.0Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses.
Length (m)
20
Temperature (°C)
max. 130
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
16.9
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com