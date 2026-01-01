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    Hose reel, automatic, basalt grey-coated, 20 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black and grey casing, mounted on a metal stand, featuring a yellow directional arrow.

    Hose reel, automatic, basalt grey-coated, 20 m

    Part number: 6.392-105.0

    Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses.
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