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    Hose solar | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors at both ends, set against a plain white background.

    Hose solar

    Part number: 6.392-976.0

    High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 14. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.
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