Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Dry ice blaster IB 10/15 L2P Advanced | Kärcher

    d0

    Dry ice blaster

    IB 10/15 L2P Advanced

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.574-201.0

    • With integrated dry-ice production
    • With integrated heat exchanger for even more efficient dry ice production
    • Including pressure regulator and compressed air filter
    Make an enquiry