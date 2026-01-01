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    Dry ice blaster IB 10/8 L2P | Kärcher

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    Dry ice blaster

    IB 10/8 L2P

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.574-200.0

    • With integrated dry-ice production
    • Compact, mobile design and easy operation
    • Low compressed air consumption for use of workshop compressors
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