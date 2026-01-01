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    Dry ice blaster IB 15/120 (110V) | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional steam cleaner with wheels, control panel, and hose attachment.

    Dry ice blaster

    IB 15/120 (110V)

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.574-105.0

    • Robust and reliable
    • Oil and water separator
    • For the most intensive jobs
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