Industrial deduster ID 130/22 Z22 with arm | Kärcher

Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf, hazardous and general dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³) and for use in Atex Zone 22 potentially explosive hazardous areas, the ID 130/22 mobile industrial deduster is ideal for tough industrial applications. The extraction arm supports itself with gas springs and has external joints that extend the working radius to a total length of 3 metres. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows also allows for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170-litre container. The set-down trolley allows for easy and ergonomic emptying, since there’s no need to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with integrated fastening mechanism and pressure compensation hose at the deduster guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.

Equipped with a durable cartridge filter Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Very effective filter cleaning thanks to reinforcing mesh in the filter bags. Simple and safe emptying without removing the drive head Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying. Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust. Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.