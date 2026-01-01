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    Inno foam kit with detergent injector | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with brass fittings and attached clear hose, alongside a grey spray lance.

    Inno foam kit with detergent injector

    Part number: 2.112-000.0

    High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.
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