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    Intensive Dirt Remover CP 930 | Kärcher

    Orange Kärcher VehiclePro CP 930 detergent container with label showing a car being cleaned.

    Intensive Dirt Remover CP 930

    Part number: 6.295-515.0

    Active pre-spraying agent, effortlessly removes the most stubborn grease and oil stains. It easily accelerates the softening and removal of insect residues.
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