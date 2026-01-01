iSolar 400 Advanced | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.368-092.0iSolar 400 brush for water flow rate of 700-1,000 l/h. The water-driven disc brush with a width of 400 mm cleans small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems. Also perfect for use on elevated systems.
Flow Rate (l/h)
700 1000
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Connecting Thread
M 18
Diameter (mm)
400
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas