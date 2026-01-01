iSolar 800 Advanced | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.368-095.0For water flow rates of 1,100–1,300 l/h: The 800-mm iSolar water-driven brush head with two contra-rotating disc brushes and flexible angle joint ensures that photovoltaic systems are given an even clean.
Flow Rate (l/h)
1100 1300
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Connecting Thread
M 18
Diameter (mm)
800
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas