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    Industrial vacuum IVC 60/24-2 TACT² (110V) | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with black frame, large wheels, and stainless steel body.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVC 60/24-2 TACT² (110V)

    Part number: 1.576-110.0

    High productivity, high filtration, 110v compact industrial vacuum with Tact² automatic filter clean system for heavy duty dust extraction.