Industrial vacuum IVM 40/12-1 M Z22 Set | Kärcher

IVM 40/12-1 M Z22 Set explosion-proof middle class industrial vacuum cleaner, suitable for the universal vacuuming of small to medium quantities of fine and coarse solids in industrial environments – also ideal for use in areas with strict hygiene requirements and in ATEX zone 22. The reliable, durable, compact and mobile machine with accessories (reducer, PVC suction hose, stainless steel handle and standard nozzle) works in single-phase operation, is fitted with a 240v longlife brushless EC motor and is used in any application where the circumstances require certain safety measures to be observed. Large wheels make it easy to transport it to wherever it's needed. Thanks to the innovative Pull and Clean filter cleaning system, the large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily and conveniently during operation. Collection tank and filter tank are made of high-quality acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel.

Certified for ATEX Zone 22 Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22. Dust class M Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M. Low-wear EC turbine Brushless design for low-wear operation. Suitable for three-shift operation thanks to a minimum service life of 5000 hours. Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal. Equipped with a large star filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.