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    Industrial vacuum IVM 40/12-1 M Z22 Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with attachments, including hoses and nozzles, on a white background.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 40/12-1 M Z22 Set

    Part number: 9.990-994.0

    • Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
    • Low-wear EC turbine