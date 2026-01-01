10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a silver body, black top, gauges, and wheels, set against a white background.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 40/24-2 H ACD

    Part number: 9.990-224.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
    • Stainless steel container, Pull-and-Clean filter cleaning, 4 accessories holders