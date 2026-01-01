Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H ACD | Kärcher

Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H ACD dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The reliable machine works in 240v operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with a second-stage Hepa filter and certified for dust class H. The industrial vacuum's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Dust class H Overall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H. Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal. Fitted with two blower motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H. Maximum safety thanks to 2-stage filter system with optimum separation degree.