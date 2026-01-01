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    Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24 -2 M ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body, black wheels, and a control panel on top.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 40/24 -2 M ACD

    Part number: 9.990-760.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
    • Stainless steel container, Pull-and-Clean filter cleaning, 4 accessories holders
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