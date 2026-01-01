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    Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 M ACD Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, and attachments on a white background.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 40/24-2 M ACD Set

    Part number: 9.990-992.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
    • Stainless steel container, Pull-and-Clean filter cleaning, 4 accessories holders