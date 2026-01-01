Industrial vacuum IVM 60/30 | Kärcher

A durable side channel blower with 415v three-phase operation, the large star filter in dust class M and the comfortable, manual filter cleaning with transmission are some of the key internal features of our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30. From the outside, the robust machine impresses with a resistant steel housing, acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, as well as large wheels for simple transport and safe mobility. The vacuum cleaner can be used almost universally in industrial environments for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials – also in three-shift operation if required.

Wear-resistant side channel compressor With 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points. Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal. Equipped with extra-large star filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.