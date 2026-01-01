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    Industrial vacuum IVM 60/ 36-3 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical body, mounted on a wheeled frame for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 60/ 36-3

    Part number: 1.573-320.0

    • High performance with 3 turbines and 3.6 kW