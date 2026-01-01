Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc M ACD | Kärcher

The robust IVR 100/30 Sc M ACD industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for both mobile and stationary use in non-explosive areas, and can tackle tough applications in three-shift operation. The three-phase 415v vacuum cleaner with dust class M filter engineering is suitable for vacuuming medium quantities of fine, combustible and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) swarf and dust, large swarf, sand or blasting abrasive. Thanks to manual filter cleaning of the washable, durable pocket filter with constantly high suction power and the maintenance-friendly design, the vacuum cleaner meets other important industrial requirements while keeping noise levels low during operation. An ergonomic set-down trolley and optional polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensure easy, safe and low-dust emptying of the 100 ltr rolling container. The directly driven, low-wear motor with a rated input power of 3 kW and a powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) with optimised wheel geometry for high vacuums ensure quiet noise levels during operation with high suction power.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Particularly robust, particularly flexible With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Wear-resistant side channel compressor With 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation. Convenient, manual filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with large pocket filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust. Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.