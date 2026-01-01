Industrial vacuum IVR 60 /24-2 Sc M ACD | Kärcher

For use in non-explosive areas: the main purpose of the IVR 60/24-2 Sc M ACD industrial vacuum cleaner with a rated input power of 2.4 kW is safe vacuuming of combustible and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) and fine swarf. With 240v power input and efficient dust class M filter engineering, the manoeuvrable industrial vacuum cleaner is fitted with a washable, durable pocket filter with welded seams and effective manual filter cleaning. This ensures the suction power across two bypass turbines is maintained at a consistently high level. With a container volume of 60 litres, the machine is perfect for small to medium quantities. An optional polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste, while the set-down trolley eliminates the need to remove the drive head. The sound-damped drive unit ensures quiet operation, while the chassis provides maximum manoeuvrability at the site of use.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Particularly robust, particularly flexible With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Convenient, manual filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with large pocket filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust. Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.