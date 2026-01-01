10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Industrial vacuum IVR 60 /30 Sc M ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical metal body, mounted on a wheeled base, featuring control knobs and hoses.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR 60 /30 Sc M ACD

    Part number: 9.990-643.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust