Industrial deduster IVR ID 130/22 with arm | Kärcher

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Industrial deduster
This device requires instruction
Part number: 9.990-920.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
370 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
33 / 3.3
Container capacity (l)
170
Rated input power (kW)
2.2
Vacuuming type
Electric
Filter area (m²)
9
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
75
Main filter dust class
M
Weight without accessories (kg)
182
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
182.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1170 x 780 x 1580
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas