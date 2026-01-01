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    Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel drum on a wheeled frame, featuring hoses and attachments.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp

    Part number: 9.987-887.0

    • 360° working radius, ergonomic tilting chassis
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