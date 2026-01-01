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    Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, and metal filter basket on a wheeled base.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Set

    Part number: 9.990-996.0

    • 360° working radius
    • Plastic proportionately made from recycled material