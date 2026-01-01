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    Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/30 Sc | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical grey body, mounted on a wheeled base for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 100/30 Sc

    Part number: 9.986-064.0

    • User-friendly set-down mechanism
    • Overfill protection and filling level indicator
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