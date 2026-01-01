Industrial vacuum IVR-L 65/24-2 with accessories | Kärcher

Featuring two exceptionally quiet blower motors for outstanding suction power and low operating noise, the IVR-L 65/24-2 industrial vacuum kit impresses when vacuuming and separating small quantities of liquids and solids, such as oils, coolant emulsions or coarse, abrasive swarf. This means that the IVR-L 65/24-2 can be used for a wide range of applications, but is particularly suitable for use in the metal industry. The compact, space-saving design and robust chassis also make it easy to transport the industrial vacuum to different job sites. A standard nozzle, a 3-metre PU hose, a DN 50 handle and a 20-litre strainer basket made of high-quality stainless steel (V2A) are included in the scope of supply as standard. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.

Comes with a strainer basket Enables easy disposal of vacuumed solids. Enables vacuumed liquids to be recovered. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.