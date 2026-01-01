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    Industrial vacuum IVR-L 65/24-2 with accessories | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with wheels, hoses attached, and Kärcher logo visible on the front.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 65/24-2 with accessories

    Part number: 9.990-904.0

    • 360° working radius
    • Plastic proportionately made from recycled material