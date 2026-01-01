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    Industrial vacuum IVS 100/55 M | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical metal body, grey housing, and wheels for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVS 100/55 M

    Part number: 1.573-722.0

    • Hygienic stainless steel container
    • Wear-free side channel blower, user-friendly set-down mechanism
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