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    Jet gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner kit with hose, gun, metal case, and accessories on a white background.

    Jet gun

    Part number: 2.869-067.0

    Short set-up time, easy transport, instant switch off - the jet gun is the affordable cleaning method for all kinds of small to medium-sized areas. Adjustable pressure/water volume.
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