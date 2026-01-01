Scrubber drier K Mop 46 | Kärcher

The K-Mop 46 is the perfect solution for professionals who do not want to compromise on ergonomics, durability and performance. Its extremely robust design combined with smooth handling masters every challenge – from confined spaces to large areas. The high manoeuvrability and working width of 46 centimetres ensure maximum efficiency. Thanks to the powerful suction, floors are immediately dry and safe to walk on. The intuitive operation requires little training and enables direct, professional use. The ergonomics, developed in collaboration with experts, guarantee back-friendly and energy-saving work. With 4-litre fresh and dirty water tanks, the K-Mop 46 impresses with its endurance and sustainability: a recycled content of 28 per cent, eco!Mode and low consumption values conserve valuable resources. As part of the Kärcher system, the machine integrates seamlessly into the Battery Power+ platform and Kärcher Equipment Management. Take control – with the K-Mop 46, your reliable partner for professional cleaning.

Simplest handling Pleasant propulsion via counter-rotating brushes. Edge cleaning using bumper rollers without damaging the inventory. 360° cleaning by tilting the drawbar in all directions. Most intuitive operation Voice-free HMI for setting the most important functions. Well-known Kärcher colour coding (yellow controls). Low training costs thanks to intuitive design. Ergonomics Developed in collaboration with ergonomics experts. Height-adjustable handle for perfect adjustment to any body size. Reduced hand weight during operation thanks to well-thought-out component layout. Sustainability features Design with 28% recycled plastic¹⁾. Best cleaning results 4-litre fresh and dirty water tanks for adequate range. Efficient cleaning of even the smallest, heavily furnished areas as well as large surfaces. 2-stage intensive cleaning with liftable squeegee. Perfect suction Linatex® suction lips included as standard. Height-adjustable, modern aluminium squeegee. Dry floors even on heavily textured hard floor coverings. Connectivity Optional Plug-in Connect connectivity module. Recording of actual working hours and location. Real-time display of data in the Kärcher Equipment Management Portal. Battery platform 36 V Battery Power+ exchangeable batteries. Reliable protection for applications involving water. The li-ion battery guarantees consistent performance and prevents self-discharge and memory effect.