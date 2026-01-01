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    Kentucky Mop Clamp 17.5 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher floor tool attachment with white rollers, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    Kentucky Mop Clamp 17.5 cm

    Part number: 6.999-359.0

    • Clamp holder
    • Secure fastening
    • Bucket method
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