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    Kentucky mop micro-fibre clamp red | Kärcher

    Red microfiber mop head with multiple strips, folded and secured with a stitched band at the top.

    Kentucky mop micro-fibre clamp red

    Part number: 9.212-067.0

    • Mop clamp
    • 80% PET, 20% PA
    • Universal for cleaning heavily soiled hard floors
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