Scrubber drier KIRA BD 200 | Kärcher

The KIRA BD 200 is an intelligent, fully autonomous scrubber dryer with tried-and-tested disc brush engineering – ideal for smooth, delicate and glossy flooring. Thanks to its large working width, high driving speed and durable brushes, it achieves a high area performance, yet is particularly quiet in operation. It is a versatile option, with a choice of different pads and brushes available, including diamond pads to create or maintain a glossy finish. A powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility ensures reliable navigation and even recognises overhangs and glass surfaces. For maximum autonomy, a docking station is available as an optional extra – this takes care of fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging, all automatically. The flexible calendar function can be used to pre-plan and adapt cleaning tasks as necessary. The KIRA BD 200 can operate fully autonomously or be manually controlled as a ride-on machine. It is connected at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app.

Docking station (optional) Enables fully autonomous operation. Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery). Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station. Obstacle guide Reliably detects unknown obstacles. Independently plans alternative routes. Autonomous driving manoeuvres on demand. Infrastructure connection The KIRA BD 200 can be integrated seamlessly into existing infrastructures. Roller shutter and VDA 5050 connections enable efficient and flexible collaboration with other systems and machines for a high degree of automation and process optimisation. Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station. Proven disc brush engineering Extra powerful yet gentle cleaning on smooth and delicate surfaces. Low brush wear. Wide selection of different brushes and pads to choose from, including diamond pads that can be used to achieve/maintain a glossy finish. Reliable navigation thanks to multi-sensor system Powerful sensors and 360° all-round visibility. Reliable detection of overhangs and glass. Sensor monitoring of side areas. Safety-certified Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people. Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327. Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas. A wide range of application possibilities Can be operated autonomously or manually. Enables manual spot cleaning. Allows for several user profiles to be set with individual levels of authorisation. Connectivity Direct access to KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app. Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices. Includes cleaning reports, machine status, faults and more.