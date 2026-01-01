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    Scrubber drier KIRA BD 200 | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel, grey and black design, orange light on top.

    Scrubber drier

    KIRA BD 200

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.533-014.0

    The KIRA BD 200 cleans large areas efficiently. With disc brushes ideal for smooth, delicate flooring – intelligent, efficient and powerful in every application.
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