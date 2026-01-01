Scrubber drier KIRA BR 200 | Kärcher

The KIRA BR 200 combines intelligent technology with high area performance. Thanks to its large working width and high driving speed, it cleans efficiently and thoroughly – even on textured and uneven floors. Pre-sweeping and scrubbing are carried out in one step thanks to the time-saving roller brush technique. A side brush ensures clean results right up to the edges. The powerful multi-sensor system with 360° all-round visibility reliably recognises obstacles, overhangs and glass surfaces for safe navigation. The separately available docking station delivers maximum autonomy by automating fresh water filling, dirty water emptying and battery charging. The calendar function provides a flexible and adaptive way to plan cleaning tasks in advance. The KIRA BR 200 can operate fully autonomously, but can also be controlled manually as a ride-on machine if required. It is networked at all times via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots App and can be easily integrated into existing processes.

Docking station (optional) Enables fully autonomous operation. Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery). Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station. Obstacle guide Reliably detects unknown obstacles. Independently plans alternative routes. Autonomous driving manoeuvres on demand. Infrastructure connection The KIRA BR 200 can be integrated seamlessly into existing infrastructures. Roller shutter and VDA 5050 connections enable efficient and flexible collaboration with other systems and machines for a high degree of automation and process optimisation. Easy operation Clearly organised, safe control of all device functions via the touch display. Step-by-step user guidance for easy, intuitive operation. Simple to set up and easy to use the robot without expert knowledge. Roller brush technique Ideal for heavily soiled surfaces thanks to the high contact pressure of the self-cleaning rollers. Low water consumption. Pre-sweeping and scrubbing in a single step. Integrated side brush Enables thorough cleaning right up to the edge. Transports dirt directly into the cleaning channel. Reduces manual rework to a minimum. Reliable navigation thanks to multi-sensor system Powerful sensors and 360° all-round visibility. Reliable detection of overhangs and glass. Sensor monitoring of side areas. Safety-certified Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people. Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327. Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas. A wide range of application possibilities Can be operated autonomously or manually. Enables manual spot cleaning. Allows for several user profiles to be set with individual levels of authorisation. Connectivity Direct access to KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots app. Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices. Includes cleaning reports, machine status, faults and more.