Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION: Drive: - 24 V/ 600 W DC motor - 1 x pedal for forward and reverse travel - Small turning circle (3350 mm) - Automatic parking brake with vacuum technology - Automatic motor switch-off when leaving the seat - Effective round filter system with automatic filter cleaning Sweeping/suction system: the machine works according to the overthrow sweeping principle, meaning that the waste is conveyed over the sweeper roller and into the waste container at the back. The sweeper roller is floating and automatically adapted to ground unevenness. Both the filter and the main sweeper roller can be exchanged without any tools. The coarse dirt flap allows the pick-up of coarse dirt, such as cans, grit, gravel or wet leaves. The side brush and the sweeper roller are driven hydraulically. A second side brush is available as an option. Waste container: the two 50-litre waste containers can be removed from the side. Operation: you can raise and lower the main sweeper roller and the side brush automatically using a switch. You control forward and reverse travel using the accelerator pedal. Batteries and battery charger are included in the scope of supply.

Impact protection Protects the sweeper and obstacles within the area being cleaned. Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off - for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools. Easy to maintain Filter and roller brush are easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance. EASY-Operation concept Clear arrangement of all controls on the handle for convenient sweeping. Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.