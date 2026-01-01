Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 2SB | Kärcher

Extremely robust and convenient, with zero-emissions: the KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on sweeper. The powerful 240-Ah battery and a corresponding built-in charger enable continuous use for up to four hours – especially in particularly dusty indoor areas. The machine has two side brushes as standard, which increases the area performance. A flashing beacon also increases safety during operation. To prevent any damage to furnishings or to the machine itself, the sweeper has a swivelling side brush, the speed of which can be adjusted at any time to suit the quantity of dust to be swept. The floating roller brush ensures excellent cleaning results, the tried-and-tested round filter system with 6 square metres of filter area and automatic cleaning enables dust-free sweeping at all times, the large waste container allows for long cleaning applications, and the hydraulic high container emptying is perfect for convenient disposal. User-friendly features include the adjustable driver's seat, excellent visibility and control elements that are easy to reach. The easy-maintenance KM 100/120 R Bp can also be retrofitted with the optional protective roof or a vacuum holder.

High productivity Excellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes. Convenient and safe operation High level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm. Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements. Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors. Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system Automatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt. Simple maintenance and very easy servicing All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required. Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.