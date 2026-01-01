Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 2SB | Kärcher

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Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.280-175.0
Traction drive
DC motor
Drive – Power (V)
24
Drive type
Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h)
6000
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
7620
Working width (mm)
730
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
1000
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1270
Battery capacity (Ah)
240
Battery voltage (V)
24
Battery run time (h)
3.5
Waste container (l)
120
Climbing ability (%)
12
Working speed (km/h)
6
Filter area (m²)
6
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
748
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
750.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1807 x 1290 x 1500
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Application areas