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    Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with a steering wheel, seat, and visible brushes, designed for professional cleaning tasks.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 100/120 R Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.280-172.0

    • Electric sweeper, 240 Ah wet battery, battery charger, high container emptying
    • 1000 mm working width, 6000 m²/h area performance, 120 l container volume
    • 3.5 h battery run time, round filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
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