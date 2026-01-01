Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

The KM 100/120 R Bp is an extremely robust mid-size ride-on vacuum sweeper. Its battery-powered design makes it particularly suitable for indoor use. The 240-Ah battery delivers enough energy for four hours of varied cleaning tasks. It delivers excellent sweeping results thanks to the floating roller brush, even at its top working speed of 6 km/h. The side brushes can fold away to protect furniture and the machine itself. The large waste container can be hydraulically lifted up to 1.52 metres for disposing of the dirt into various types of container. The tried-and-tested round filter system incorporating a large filter area and automatic filter cleaning prevents dust from being whipped up during the sweeping process. The driver's seat can be adjusted to suit the operator, so that they always have a clear view of the side brush and the working area. All control elements are clearly arranged and easy to reach. The maintenance-relevant parts are also readily accessible, with no tools required to remove the filter or sweeper roller. Other accessories such as a protective roof or a holder for a vacuum cleaner make the KM 100/120 R a real all-rounder. The scope of delivery includes battery and charger.

High productivity Excellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes. Convenient and safe operation High level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm. Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements. Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors. Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system Automatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt. Simple maintenance and very easy servicing All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required. Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.